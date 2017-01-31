Smucker planning $340 million manufacturing facility in Colorado
Jan 31, 2017
Ohio-based J. M. Smucker Company announced plans to build a manufacturing facility in Longmont, CO, at a cost of $340 million.
The plant would produce Smucker's Uncrustables sandwiches, which are currently being made in Scottsville, Ky. That location would stay online and the Colorado facility would add capacity to the fast-growing product, according to a release from the company.
Upon completion of phase one at the new facility, approximately 250 people will be employed at the location.
Read more at dailycamera.com.
