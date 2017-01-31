Plant Services

/ / / Smucker planning $340 million manufacturing facility in Colorado

Smucker planning $340 million manufacturing facility in Colorado

By the Daily Camera (Boulder, CO)

Jan 31, 2017

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

Ohio-based J. M. Smucker Company announced plans to build a manufacturing facility in Longmont, CO, at a cost of $340 million.

The plant would produce Smucker's Uncrustables sandwiches, which are currently being made in Scottsville, Ky. That location would stay online and the Colorado facility would add capacity to the fast-growing product, according to a release from the company.

Upon completion of phase one at the new facility, approximately 250 people will be employed at the location.

Read more at dailycamera.com.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 