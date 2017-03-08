/ / / Seven in 10 manufacturers expect at least 3 percent growth in 2017

Plant Services

By John Mark McDougal for LBMC via The Tennessean

Mar 08, 2017

Manufacturers are cutting costs and creating new products in 2017 according to the LBMC National Manufacturing and Distribution Outlook Survey report released last month. Seven in 10 U.S. manufacturers expect revenue growth of at least 3 percent this year, but labor issues — including the lack of qualified workers — are seen as a significant challenge to expansion.

Read the full story at tennessean.com.

