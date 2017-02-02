Schneider Electric acquires MWPowerlab to drive advanced asset management solutions
Feb 02, 2017
Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, today announced the acquisition of MWPowerlab s.r.l., a software company with industry-leading 3D real-time technology. This acquisition adds advanced Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technology to Schneider Electric’s industrial software portfolio. Customers can benefit from strengthened Immersive Simulation and Training capabilities and advanced 3D visualization. This technology can further enhance the Schneider Electric Enterprise Asset Performance Management platform.
Schneider Electric and MWPowerlab have a long history of delivering Immersive Operator Training and Simulation solutions that increase safety standards, improve labor effectiveness and increase asset performance on a global scale. This successful working relationship is expected to continue post-acquisition, with the MWPowerlab team bringing valuable domain expertise to Schneider Electric to drive continued innovation and digitization of the entire value chain.
"Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are quickly becoming the industry norm to deliver operator training, simulation and asset management solutions. This acquisition ensures Schneider Electric customers have access to the most advanced technologies for a positive user experience, said Dr. Tobias Scheele, Senior Vice President Software, Global Solutions at Schneider Electric. “MWPowerlab brings best in class technology and highly skilled, motivated people that can significantly enhance the value of our Schneider Electric software portfolio."
