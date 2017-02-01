/ / / Rockwell Automation recognized for initiatives in women’s inclusion and advancement

Rockwell Automation has been announced as a 2017 Catalyst Award winner and will be recognized on March 8 in New York City for the company’s Culture of Inclusion journey.

The Catalyst Award honors innovative organizational approaches that address the recruitment, development and advancement of women and have led to proven, measurable results.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Catalyst for our Culture of Inclusion journey, demonstrating our commitment to our employees, customers and community,” said Blake Moret, president and chief executive officer, Rockwell Automation. “Our people are the foundation of our company’s success, and so we must create an environment where employees can and want to do their best work every day.”

Results demonstrate that the Culture of Inclusion approach contributed to the advancement of women across businesses and functions at the company. Between 2008 and 2016, women’s representation in the U.S. increased from 11.9% to 23.5% among vice presidents, from 14.7% to 23.2% among directors, and from 19.3% to 24.3% at the middle-manager level. At the most senior leadership levels, women’s representation doubled, increasing from 11.1% to 25.0% among the CEO’s direct reports and from 11.1% to 20.0% on the board of directors.

In addition, the Rockwell Automation voluntary turnover is well below the benchmark average for women.