Report: Top 3 trends impacting global aircraft line maintenance market
Jan 03, 2017
The global aircraft line maintenance market is driven by continuous innovation in technology to enhance services and cost efficiency. Information and communication technology is an area which is constantly evolving due to the direct impact it has on the third party's operations and finances.
The aviation industry outsources non-core activities (like aircraft MRO) to reduce the overall costs. Due to the volatility of the commercial aviation industry, line maintenance operations are also being handled by third-party service providers, since it is more convenient to avail services from other countries that are covered by the airline routes.
The top three emerging market trends driving the global aircraft line maintenance market according to Technavio aerospace and defense research analysts are:
- Outsourcing of line maintenance services
- Technological advancements
- Increase in consolidation of MRO market
Read the full story and infographic.
