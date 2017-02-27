Report: Industrial maintenance investment in VR, augmented reality to cross $249 million in 2017
Feb 27, 2017
A new update to the Worldwide Semiannual Augmented and Virtual Reality Spending Guide from the International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasts worldwide revenues for the augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) market to reach $13.9 billion in 2017, an increase of 130.5% over the $6.1 billion spent in 2016.
The industry use cases that will attract the largest investments in 2017 are retail showcasing ($461 million), product development ($267 million), and industrial maintenance ($249 million).
Discrete manufacturing and retail are expected to be the only two industries spending more than $1.0 billion on AR/VR solutions this year. Driven by a five-year CAGR of 238.7%, retail will move ahead of discrete manufacturing to become the top industry for AR/VR spending in 2020. Similarly, process manufacturing will move into to the number three position in 2020, overtaking personal and consumer services.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments