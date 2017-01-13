Plant Services

Report: Businesses spend more than $1 billion each week on serious, nonfatal workplace injuries

By Sandy Smith, for EHS Today

Jan 13, 2017

According to the 2017 Liberty Mutual Workplace Safety Index, serious, nonfatal workplace injuries now amount to nearly $60 billion in direct U.S. workers’ compensation costs per year. This translates into more than $1 billion dollars a week spent by businesses on these injuries.

The Liberty Mutual Workplace Safety Index helps employers, risk managers and safety practitioners make workplaces safer by identifying critical risk areas so that businesses can better allocate safety resources.

