Recruiter: Manufacturers desperate for workers
Feb 06, 2017
Talking to Julio Rivera, 17, is like going to church, because the Edison High School senior has a way of turning the ordinary into the sacred.
The ordinary: welding two pieces of metal together in his high school’s welding shop in North Philadelphia.
The sacred: “You can see the change of color in the weld. It looks like a rainbow.”
When he graduates, Rivera, who used his welding skills to make a metal rose, will make some employer happy. That’s because in the Philadelphia region and around the nation, manufacturers are desperate to hire welders.
Read the full story at philly.com.
