Recruiter: Manufacturers desperate for workers

By Jane M. Von Bergen for the Philadelphia Inquirer

Feb 06, 2017

Talking to Julio Rivera, 17, is like going to church, because the Edison High School senior has a way of turning the ordinary into the sacred.

The ordinary: welding two pieces of metal together in his high school’s welding shop in North Philadelphia.

The sacred: “You can see the change of color in the weld. It looks like a rainbow.”

When he graduates, Rivera, who used his welding skills to make a metal rose, will make some employer happy. That’s because in the Philadelphia region and around the nation, manufacturers are desperate to hire welders.

Read the full story at philly.com.

