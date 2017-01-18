PTC wins IIoT Company Of The Year award for 2016
Jan 18, 2017
Just about a year ago, PTC received the IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year Award from marketing analytics and consulting firm Compass Intelligence at the 2016 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
This week PTC announced that it had been named Industrial Internet of Things Company of the Year by IoT Breakthrough, an independent organization dedicated to recognizing IoT products and companies that stand out in the industry. PTC also received the IoT Breakthrough award for “Industrial IoT Solution of the Year” for its Kepware KEPServerEX industrial connectivity software.
These awards signal the fact that IoT and IIoT have become much bigger than just a fad — they are a big part of the future, not just for PTC, but for all of us.
