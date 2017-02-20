Perspective: Give manufacturers what they say they need
Feb 20, 2017
What's missing from the policy debate about U.S. manufacturing is talk of investing more in education. And that's a problem, since American workers aren't prepared for the jobs currently available, let alone the jobs of the future.
"We've literally got hundreds of thousands of jobs right now in manufacturing in the United States that remain unfilled because we don't have folks with the right skill set or the right technology background," National Association of Manufacturers President Jay Timmons said.
Hopefully, lawmakers across the country will pay attention to what American manufacturers say they need, rather than simply responding to voter anger.
