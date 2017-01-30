Perspective: The future of American manufacturing is high tech, not high tariffs
Jan 30, 2017
Donald Trump scored a major PR coup when Carrier Corp. and Ford Motor Co. — concerned about potential tariffs and angering a new administration — announced they would be keeping hundreds of manufacturing jobs in the U.S. rather than transferring them to Mexico.
But if the 45th president really wants to revitalize U.S. manufacturing, he'll need to focus on companies of the future, not the past — because that's where the growth will be.
Read the full perspective at investors.com.
Show Comments
Hide Comments
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments