/ / / Perspective: Optimizing maintenance for tomorrow

Blog: IIoT expands the maintenance maturity model

Analytics, remote monitoring enabled by IIoT enable new, more effective maintenance strategies that move users from reactive or condition-based to predictive and prescriptive maintenance

With the emergence of Industrial IoT (IIoT), collecting data from equipment is moving from paper-based, manual inspections to automated systems. This improves both data quality and quantity. IIoT-enabled remote asset monitoring also dramatically expands the number and variety of parameters that can be monitored cost effectively. Combined with today’s more advanced analytics, these data enable industrial organizations to implement new, more effective maintenance strategies to progress further along on the maturity continuum from reactive, to preventive, to condition-based, to predictive, and – ultimately – to prescriptive maintenance. With higher maintenance maturity, comes broader business benefits that go beyond reducing…