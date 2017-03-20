Perspective: If the U.S. wants high-end manufacturing jobs, the U.S. needs imports
Mar 20, 2017
In a presentation in February, Peterson Institute President Adam Posen pointed out the problem with the so-called border adjustment tax, which would halt taxes on U.S. exports but impose mandatory taxes on U.S. imports.
"If you do a tax that's fundamentally biased against import content, you are taxing the most advanced, highest value added sectors in the U.S. manufacturing sphere," Posen said, according to a transcript. "This is taxing our most competitive highest value-added sectors at the expense of our most backward sectors."
