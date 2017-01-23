/ / / Perspective: ‘Hidden Figures’ pave way for next generation of engineers

Corlis Murray didn’t have to go to the movies to see “Hidden Figures,” the box-office hit about the adversity African-American women faced in the early days of NASA’s space program, to appreciate the challenges these women faced.

Murray — who holds the title of senior vice president of quality, regulatory and engineering services at Abbott Laboratories — recalls an incident early in her career that mirrors what those brilliant women featured in the movie experienced.

After seeing a trailer for the movie, Murray says she had a bit of a flashback.

“You have to understand how to navigate adversity when you encounter it professionally,” she says. “We know we are going to encounter it personally and professionally. The difference is knowing how to overcome it. I continue to be in a male-dominated profession. But that has not stopped me or hindered me from trying to be the best technical and professional person I could be.”

Six years ago, she started Abbott’s mentorship and STEM education initiative to help young people connect the dots and “put a face” on engineers.

Read the full story.