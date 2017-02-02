Overcoming manufacturing's marketing problem
Northeast Ohio manufacturers continue to face challenges when it comes to finding both the general and skilled labor needed to meet production demands.
According to a 2015 TeamNEO report that focused on Summit County manufacturing jobs, 72.5 percent of tool and die makers are older than 45, and the numbers are similar for industrial machinery mechanics, chemical plant and system operators, and more.
“I think manufacturing has an image issue,” says Jenny Stupica, a member of the executive committee of the board of directors for ConxusNEO and human resources manager for SSP. “It’s seen as low skill, an unsafe environment, low tech, none of which are true.”
