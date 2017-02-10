/ / / OSIsoft and TrendMiner sign OEM agreement to enhance asset and process data analytics integration

OSIsoft, a leader in operational intelligence, and TrendMiner, the frontrunner in predictive analytics for the process industry, announced the companies have signed an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) agreement.

TrendMiner is a long-term technology partner of OSIsoft. The combination of the companies’ technologies provide industrial and process customers with a comprehensive solution that maximizes the value of their process data and accelerates digital transformation for Industry 4.0 initiatives. The recent OEM agreement positions TrendMiner as an integral part of the OSIsoft ecosystem, strengthening the existing partnership and increasing alignment in product development.

“Our customers ask for excellent self-service analytics software to help them improve process and asset performance. Meeting this need requires much more than just a historian – it needs a powerful infrastructure. That’s why we work closely with OSIsoft,” said Bert Baeck, CEO and Founder of TrendMiner. “OSIsoft’s superior technology enables us to develop great software that helps our customers optimize their profitability. An extra factor for tightening our relationship with OSIsoft is their effective ecosystem that benefits both us and our customers."

TrendMiner is based on a high-performance analytics engine for data captured in time series. The software empowers process engineers and operators to analyze, monitor and predict process performance through an effective self-service data analytics solution. This approach removes common barriers to achieving the benefits offered by predictive analytics.

Today more than half of the top 10 largest chemical companies use TrendMiner software to optimize their production processes and enhance profitability. TrendMiner software presents the process data in an easy-to-use graphical format through an intuitive web-based client. Pattern recognition and machine learning technologies allow users to question the data directly using Google-like searches to quickly identify process trends and search for similar behavior in the past. By searching on time-series data sequences captured and stored by the PI System, users can pinpoint patterns that indicate potential problems or fine-tune their “golden fingerprint” for optimal production processes.

The PI System is one of the world’s most widely-used technologies for the Industrial Internet of Things. The PI System captures data from sensors, manufacturing equipment and other devices and transforms it into rich, real-time insights that engineers, executives and partners can use to reduce costs, dramatically improve overall productivity or create new connected services and smart devices.

Some of the world’s largest organizations, including over 1,000 leading utilities, 95 percent of the largest oil and gas companies and more than 65 percent of the Fortune 500 industrial companies, rely on the high-fidelity insights from the PI System to manage their businesses. Worldwide, over 1.5 billion sensors serve data to PI System.

“Process data is a valuable, but often underutilized, asset. The passion to innovate using the PI System and deliver customer centric solutions from our partner community is truly remarkable,” said Aaron Pratt, Director of Global Channels at OSIsoft. “Together, TrendMiner and OSIsoft can help companies transform their operations and product lines for a new era.”