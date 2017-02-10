/ / / OpenFog publishes reference architecture for fog computing

The OpenFog Consortium announces the release of the OpenFog Reference Architecture, a universal technical framework designed to enable the data-intensive requirements of the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The RA marks a significant first step toward creating the standards necessary to enable high-performance, interoperability and security in complex digital transactions.

Fog computing is the system-level architecture that brings computing, storage, control, and networking functions closer to the data-producing sources along the cloud-to-thing continuum. Applicable across industry sectors, fog computing effectively addresses issues related to security, cognition, agility, latency and efficiency. The OpenFog Consortium was founded over one year ago to accelerate adoption of fog computing through an open, interoperable architecture.

“The OpenFog Reference Architecture is the culmination of a year-long effort from industry and university research members to ensure we address all the appropriate communications, software, infrastructure and security components of fog computing,” said Jeff Fedders, president of the OpenFog Consortium. “Our goal is to help and support both the business leader and the technologist to create new applications and business models through fog computing. By developing this common framework, we’re addressing the hardware, software and system elements necessary for an OpenFog architecture and a vibrant, supplier ecosystem.”

The massive and growing amounts of data produced, transported, analyzed and acted upon within industries such as transportation, healthcare, manufacturing and energy—collectively measured in zettabytes—is exposing challenges in cloud-only architectures and operations that reside only at the edge of the network. Fog computing works in conjunction with the cloud and across siloed operations to effectively enable end-to-end IoT, 5G and AI scenarios.

For example, with an autonomous vehicle system, a smart car will generate terabytes of data per trip while it connects and communicates in motion with traffic control, municipality infrastructure and other vehicles. Current IoT system architectures cannot address the mission critical nature of this data where latency is measured in sub-milliseconds and reliable network availability and bandwidth is crucial. The OpenFog architecture—which can feature multiple layers of fog nodes acting upon the data closer to its source and managing the fog-to-thing, fog-to-fog and fog-to-cloud interfaces–successfully addresses these requirements.

The OpenFog Reference Architecture is based on eight core technical principles, termed pillars, which represent the key attributes that a system needs to encompass to be defined as “OpenFog.” These pillars include security, scalability, openness, autonomy, RAS (reliability, availability, and serviceability), agility, hierarchy and programmability.

To view the OpenFog Reference Architecture: www.OpenFogConsortium.org/RA.