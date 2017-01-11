/ / / Obama sounds warning on automation effects in farewell speech

Plant Services

By Access AI

Jan 11, 2017

In his farewell speech to the country Tuesday night, President Obama revisited the achievements and challenges of eight years in office and called on Americans to defend democracy.

Addressing the economic disruption facing the U.S., he cited the “relentless” pace of automation as a threat to American jobs.

“There are no quick fixes to this long-term trend. I agree that our trade should be fair and not just free. But the next wave of economic dislocation won’t come from overseas,” he said. “It will come from the relentless pace of automation that makes many good, middle-class jobs obsolete.”

Read more at access-ai.com.

