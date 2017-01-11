Obama sounds warning on automation effects in farewell speech
Jan 11, 2017
In his farewell speech to the country Tuesday night, President Obama revisited the achievements and challenges of eight years in office and called on Americans to defend democracy.
Addressing the economic disruption facing the U.S., he cited the “relentless” pace of automation as a threat to American jobs.
“There are no quick fixes to this long-term trend. I agree that our trade should be fair and not just free. But the next wave of economic dislocation won’t come from overseas,” he said. “It will come from the relentless pace of automation that makes many good, middle-class jobs obsolete.”
Read more at access-ai.com.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments