Plant Services

/ / / NAM study claims manufacturers face nearly 300,000 regulations

NAM study claims manufacturers face nearly 300,000 regulations

By The Hill

Jan 18, 2017

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

Manufacturers must comply with nearly 300,000 federal regulations, according to a new study.

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) study claims the cost of complying with 297,696 various rules prevents many businesses from hiring and increasing wages for their workers.

Read the full story at thehill.com.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 