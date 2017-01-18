NAM study claims manufacturers face nearly 300,000 regulations
Jan 18, 2017
Manufacturers must comply with nearly 300,000 federal regulations, according to a new study.
The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) study claims the cost of complying with 297,696 various rules prevents many businesses from hiring and increasing wages for their workers.
Read the full story at thehill.com.
Show Comments
Hide Comments
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments