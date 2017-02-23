Plant Services

/ / / NAM CEO on why manufacturers are excited to work with Trump

NAM CEO on why manufacturers are excited to work with Trump

By the Independent Journal Review

Feb 23, 2017

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump will host several CEOs of manufacturing companies at the White House to discuss their ideas on how to grow manufacturing in the United States.

Ahead of the meeting, Independent Journal Review spoke with the CEO and President of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), Jay Timmons.

NAM consists of 12 million men and women from the smallest manufacturer to multi-national companies. Since the election, he's seen a major change in his members. Timmons told IJR:

“I have to tell you, manufacturers are encouraged and optimistic about the future because of this commitment from the top ... Go to a shop floor in Ohio, or Pennsylvania, or Michigan, or Wisconsin. What you see is folks who are optimistic and proud that they have national leaders who are focused on their livelihoods, and are committed to ensuring that those jobs are a priority for the United States government.”

Read the full story at ijr.com.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 