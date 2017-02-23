NAM CEO on why manufacturers are excited to work with Trump
Feb 23, 2017
On Thursday, President Donald Trump will host several CEOs of manufacturing companies at the White House to discuss their ideas on how to grow manufacturing in the United States.
Ahead of the meeting, Independent Journal Review spoke with the CEO and President of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), Jay Timmons.
NAM consists of 12 million men and women from the smallest manufacturer to multi-national companies. Since the election, he's seen a major change in his members. Timmons told IJR:
“I have to tell you, manufacturers are encouraged and optimistic about the future because of this commitment from the top ... Go to a shop floor in Ohio, or Pennsylvania, or Michigan, or Wisconsin. What you see is folks who are optimistic and proud that they have national leaders who are focused on their livelihoods, and are committed to ensuring that those jobs are a priority for the United States government.”
Read the full story at ijr.com.
