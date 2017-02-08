Middle America's manufacturing renaissance predates Trump's presidency
Feb 08, 2017
In his quest to make the labor market greater, President Donald Trump has vowed to revitalize goods production in the U.S. and bring back thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs lost over the course of the last few decades.
New payroll and economic performance data, however, suggest the foundation for a production rebound was already in the works before Trump first set foot in the White House last month.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday that hiring in December hit a four-month high. But even though goods producing outfits in the mining and logging, construction and manufacturing industries accounted for only 13 percent of December's hiring gains, their relative strength was difficult to miss.
Read the full story at usnews.com.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments