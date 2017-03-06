Matching skilled manufacturing workers and businesses
Mar 06, 2017
A new company wants to play matchmaker between skilled manufacturing workers and the businesses seeking to hire them—just not full time.
At FactoryFix, employers can browse profiles for engineers, machinists, maintenance technicians, welders and others, then contact likely candidates. Founder and CEO Patrick O'Rahilly, noting that workers are vetted before joining the company's network, jokes it's "like a dating website if you only let beautiful people in." What it resembles more, though, is websites like 99designs, Upwork or TaskRabbit that serve as intermediaries for hiring help, whether a creative professional or a handyman.
Read the full story at chicagobusiness.com.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments