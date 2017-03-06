Plant Services

/ / / Matching skilled manufacturing workers and businesses

Matching skilled manufacturing workers and businesses

By Crain's Chicago Business

Mar 06, 2017

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

A new company wants to play matchmaker between skilled manufacturing workers and the businesses seeking to hire them—just not full time.

At FactoryFix, employers can browse profiles for engineers, machinists, maintenance technicians, welders and others, then contact likely candidates. Founder and CEO Patrick O'Rahilly, noting that workers are vetted before joining the company's network, jokes it's "like a dating website if you only let beautiful people in." What it resembles more, though, is websites like 99designs, Upwork or TaskRabbit that serve as intermediaries for hiring help, whether a creative professional or a handyman.

Read the full story at chicagobusiness.com.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 