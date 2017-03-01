Manufacturing surges to three-year high in February
Mar 01, 2017
U.S. manufacturing expanded more than expected in February, according to the Institute of Supply Management.
The monthly purchasing manager's index jumped to 57.7, the highest since December 2014 and more than economists' forecast for 56.2.
Read the full story at businessinsider.com.
Show Comments
Hide Comments
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments