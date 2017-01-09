Manufacturing jobs edge up slightly as U.S. adds 156,000 jobs in December
Jan 09, 2017
The U.S. added 156,000 jobs last month and hourly wages rose by 10 cents, according to the monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The unemployment rate was little changed; it ticked up slightly to 4.7 percent, compared to November's 4.6 percent. The 10-cent increase pushed average hourly earnings to $26. Over the course of the year as a whole, average hourly earnings rose 2.9 percent, the BLS says.
Read the full story at npr.org.
