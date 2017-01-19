Manufacturing job gains since Great Recession don't make up for losses
Jan 19, 2017
The U.S. ended up losing 575,000 factory jobs during President Barack Obama's eight-year tenure, as the sector around which Northwest Indiana was built continued to erode.
In the previous administration of George W. Bush, manufacturing lost 4.3 million jobs and more than 30 steelmakers went bankrupt, some of which had been around for more than a century.
The manufacturing sector has added 822,000 new jobs since the end of the Great Recession, but that couldn't make up for the losses in the depths of the recession.
