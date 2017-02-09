Manufacturing is alive and well in Reading, PA
It’s still possible to get an entry-level factory job with just a diploma paying maybe $17 an hour, said Bonnie Spayd, executive director of the Schmidt Technology and Training Center at Reading Area Community College. But with a little extra training, her students can make $20 to $30 an hour, plus benefits.
“The good news for you, if you're not employed and you want to get employed, pretty much the world's your oyster,” she said. “You're probably looking at four or five different job offers.”
