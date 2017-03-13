Manufacturers say they're already seeing a 'Trump bump,' but it's not that simple
Mar 13, 2017
Two industries that President Donald Trump repeatedly vowed to revitalize during his campaign, coal mining and manufacturing, saw employment gains in the February jobs report. But one analyst says his nascent presidency is not necessarily responsible for those gains.
“There’s a perception that just because things are happening now that it's associated with other events that are happening now and that's not at all the case,” said Tara Sinclair, an Associate Professor of Economics and International Affairs at George Washington University. “A lot of this is build up of several years from economic improvement.”
Read the full story at time.com.
