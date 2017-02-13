Manufacturers raise investment in next-gen tech, survey finds
Feb 13, 2017
U.S. manufacturers are rapidly boosting investment in advanced digital technologies, according to a survey to be released Monday by Troy-based technology business association Automation Alley.
According to the survey, 85 percent of U.S. manufacturing executives responded they plan to increase existing budgets for new technologies. For Automation Alley's local members, the investment priorities were Internet of Things and simulation technologies, autonomous robots, integration systems and cloud computing, according to the survey.
Read the full story at crainsdetroit.com.
