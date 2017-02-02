Plant Services

Manufacturers group CEO: Illinois 'needs to step up its game'

By the News Tribune (La Salle, IL)

Feb 02, 2017

Illinois has not recovered manufacturing jobs since the Great Recession, while neighboring states have.

That was the focal point of a presentation from Greg Baise, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, which he shared Wednesday morning at Peru’s municipal building.

Baise shared numbers that contrasted Illinois’ loss of 1,600 jobs since June 2009 with gains of 163,700 jobs in Michigan, 90,800 jobs in Indiana, 76,700 in Ohio and 41,300 in Wisconsin.

Read the full story at newstrib.com.

