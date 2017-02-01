Manufacturers collaborate to secure process control systems
Nearly 100 manufacturing, software and consulting companies are collaborating to develop process control technology that promises to be less expensive to deploy and more resilient to cyber attacks.
The companies aim to create technical standards for process control to ensure process control systems from different manufacturers work seamlessly together, reducing reliance on one key supplier.
The project, which is being coordinated by The Open Group, a supplier-neutral technology forum, is expected to lead to significant improvements in cyber security, said Steve Nunn, The Open Group’s president and CEO.
