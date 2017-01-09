Kaeser Compressors announces 2017 Pressure & Profit conference schedule
Jan 09, 2017
Kaeser Compressors is pleased to announce their Pressure & Profit Half-Day Conferences scheduled for 2017.
Pressure & Profit is an educational event to equip specifying engineers and those responsible for plant compressed air and energy management with the knowledge and tools needed to properly design and maintain industrial compressed air systems. Conference locations for the year include: Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Kansas City, Minneapolis, and Chicago.
Pressure & Profit features two separate learning tracks, both offering four (4) certified professional development hours.
- The technical track, presented by Kaeser Branch Development Manager Gerald Baron, covers changes in compressed air technology.
- The business track, presented by Ford Motor Company’s Senior Manager and North American Regional Manager Joe Ghislain, provides concrete methods for reducing production costs.
“Providing unbiased, actionable tips is at the heart of Pressure & Profit,” explained Kaeser Business Development Manager and conference organizer Robert Glenn. “Attendees leave with a working list of ideas they can implement in their plants to reduce costs and improve profitability.”
Tickets are $99. Early bird and group discount rates are also available.
For tickets and additional information, visit www.kaeser.com/conferences or call (952) 277-9588.
