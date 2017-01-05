IoT outlook for 2017
Jan 05, 2017
For the internet of things (IoT), 2017 will be another year of growth—and potentially some contraction. IoT is still in its infancy in terms of dollars and deployments, and that can’t last much longer before market frustration sets in. 2016 was a foundational year for IoT, and 2017 must become the year where we focus on real deployment and monetization of IoT systems, including both software and hardware.
2017 will also be a year of contraction. There are way too many “platform” and hardware providers trying to gain traction in the market.
