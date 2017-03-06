Plant Services

Infographic: 5 strategies for making the EHS technology business case

By LNS Research

Mar 06, 2017

Environment, health, and safety (EHS) business leaders face tough challenges in driving performance improvement. As the below infographic preview shows,  31% of organizations cite lack of business case justification as a top challenge to EHS performance improvement.

See the full infographic, which provides five practical strategies to elevate the business value of EHS management.

 ScreenHunter 551

