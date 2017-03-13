In New Hampshire, businesses, schools collaborate to give kids a feel for modern manufacturing
Mar 13, 2017
Thirteen middle-school students gave up their February school vacation to learn how to make a manufacturing production line more efficient - using Lego pieces.
Seventh- and eighth-graders from Lebanon Middle School spent five days at Hypertherm Inc. learning about manufacturing - including two days on scavenger hunts where they interviewed workers at the company's facilities in Hanover and Lebanon.
"What was fascinating was after the scavenger hunt ... is the kids talked about which jobs they liked best," said Tim Renner, program manager at Hypertherm, which produces plasma, laser and waterjet cutting systems.
That is what businesses are banking on in New Hampshire - a state with one of the country's lowest unemployment rates and near the top of the list for oldest residents.
Read the full story at unionleader.com.
