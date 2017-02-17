In Maryland, manufacturing bootcamp targets workforce development
Feb 17, 2017
They've started small. First, it was eight men. Now it's 16.
But leaders of the Port Covington Manufacturing Bootcamp, which aims to equip men from some of Baltimore's toughest neighborhoods with skills such as woodworking and welding and place them in jobs, are confident they're on a promising path.
The first group to complete the program all found employment. Some of the 12 employers who showed up to hire in January were even left hanging. The camp is part of the commitment to workforce development that Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank's real estate firm, Sagamore Development Co., made to win public financial backing for its plans on the South Baltimore peninsula.
