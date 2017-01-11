/ / / In Indiana, Subaru works to spark student interest in manufacturing

Plant Services

By WLFI (Lafayette, IN)

Jan 11, 2017

A local manufacturer is working to spark an interest in the younger generation for the manufacturing sector.

Since 1991, Subaru of Indiana Automotive has worked to build relationships with Hoosier students through a program called Vehicles for Learning. It provides hands-on experience in the classroom.

“We’re hoping to build not only a potential workforce of the future for SIA, but also people that will have an interest in the automotive industry and manufacturing in general,” SIA Senior Executive Vice President Tom Easterday said.

Read the full story at wlfi.com.

