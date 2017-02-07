/ / / In Indiana, a college's new advanced manufacturing center looks to fill talent pipeline

A.C.T. up: Troubleshoot parallel-shaft drive systems

Your parallel-drive systems will thank you for a little extra TLC.

An effectively implemented, comprehensive preventive and predictive maintenance program for a parallel-drive system will reduce downtime, bring down costs, and create a safer working environment. Parallel-shaft drive systems include v-belts, synchronous belt drives, conveyor systems, and chain drives. These power transmission systems are used for transmitting power and in some cases conveying product. Optimum performance and maximum service life can be achieved if the systems are correctly installed and properly maintained. All aspects of the inspection, installation, and maintenance process should be measured and documented in an organized and easily accessible manner. The pie chart shown in Figure 1 depicts common problems in a parallel…