In Indiana, a college's new advanced manufacturing center looks to fill talent pipeline
Feb 07, 2017
The outlook for manufacturing jobs is not good in Indiana. It’s not because of the economy, per se. It’s that companies are having trouble finding skilled workers.
Ivy Tech Community College is working to help. According to the Indiana Manufacturing Association, little has changed over the past five years. A steadily reducing work force is playing havoc with finding enough qualified workers.
Ivy Tech’s Lawrenceburg’s campus opened the $6 million Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center last year. The center works closely with high schools and businesses in the area to guide students into manufacturing jobs.
Read the full story at thedcregister.com.
