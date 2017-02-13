In Georgia, training students for high-demand industrial jobs (and paid apprenticeships along the way)
Feb 13, 2017
Austin Holland is a full-time, paid apprentice at a Frito-Lay plant by day and an industrial mechanics college student two nights a week.
A new, two-year industrial maintenance program at the Houston County Career Academy will allow other students to follow in Holland’s footsteps. Three years in the making, the program is a partnership involving the school, Houston County Board of Education, Central Georgia Technical College and Frito-Lay.
Students will learn basic engineering and maintenance skills and become comfortable with the equipment. Frito-Lay technicians will visit the school, and students will also go to the plant. After completing the Career Academy program, students are eligible to apply for a paid Frito-Lay apprenticeship.
Read the full story at macon.com.
