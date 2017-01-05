/ / / Imation's new plan: Asset management

White House study: Robots, AI may take half our jobs

“Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and the Economy,” suggests the U.S. should invest in and develop AI, and policymakers need to prepare the economy for it

Artificial intelligence is coming, and policymakers need to prepare the economy for it, the White House said in a recent report. The report, “Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and the Economy,” suggests the U.S. should invest in and develop AI, because it has “many benefits,” education and train Americans for the jobs of the future, and aid workers in the transition and empower them to share in future growth. But the authors of the report acknowledge that there are countless unknowns, from what the effects could be, to how quickly they’ll arrive. “Researchers’ estimates on the scale of threatened jobs over the next decade or two range from 9% to 47%,” they write, but add that the economy has always proved to be…