/ / / How to make America's robots great again

By Farhad Manjoo for The New York Times

Jan 30, 2017

Factories play a central role in President Trump’s parade of American horrors. In his telling, globalization has left our factories “shuttered,” “rusted-out” and “scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation.”

American factories still make a lot of stuff, but you don’t hear much gloating about this because manufacturers make all this stuff without a lot of people. While Mr. Trump can browbeat manufacturers into staying in America, he can’t force them to hire many people. Instead, companies will most likely invest in lots and lots of robots.

And there’s another wrinkle to this story: The robots won’t be made in America. They might be made in China.

Read the full column at nytimes.com.

