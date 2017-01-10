How one small American manufacturer pays above-average wages and makes a profit
Jan 10, 2017
Craig Zoberis, 48, started his career at his father’s contract engineering business where he says he experienced a workplace culture he didn’t like. So in 2002, he started Fusion OEM and focused not just on getting the product right but on creating a company where people want to work.
He considers it a point of pride to pay his 55 workers above-market rates. Workers with no experience start at $14 an hour, he says, and by completing training and gaining skills can reach $18 to $20 an hour, plus overtime and bonuses. Says Zoberis: "What we discovered halfway through our life at Fusion is that we couldn’t always look outside for skilled people. We decided to hire for attitude and train for aptitude. So we spend a good amount of time and money training internally."
Read the full interview at forbes.com.
