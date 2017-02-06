How Minnesota companies are putting safety first
Feb 06, 2017
Don’t even think of texting inside Uponor’s pipe plant in Apple Valley.
Every factory floor mat has the words “Personal Electronic Devices” crossed out with a big red line. The warnings plus daily safety meetings hammer the message: No phones!
The company, which has one of the lowest accident rates in the nation, has added a safety zone for use of electronic devices. No one is allowed to respond to their messages anywhere near the plant’s 400-degree extruders, hundreds of tall spinning reels and darting forklifts.
“We just had to have a zero-tolerance policy on this. I liken it to distracted driving,” said Dan Hughes, the director of security and environmental health and safety for the maker of plastic, flexible pipes.
Read the full story at startribune.com.
