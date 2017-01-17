Plant Services

/ / / GM to invest $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing

By Bloomberg

Jan 17, 2017

General Motors Co. announced a $1 billion U.S. investment plan comprised mostly of spending on models and plants long in the works, becoming the latest automaker to answer to pressure from President-elect Donald Trump to create jobs.

The nation’s top carmaker will add or retain about 7,000 salaried and hourly workers, including almost 2,000 in domestic factories, spokesman Pat Morrissey said. The announcement was accelerated after Trump urged the company last week to follow Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and detail U.S. spending plans, said a person familiar with the matter.

Read the full story at bloomberg.com.

