Fluke Roadshow 2017 is heading to a town near you
Mar 07, 2017
The Fluke Roadshow 2017 is a free event for maintenance and reliability professionals across the country. The information-packed event features the latest innovations in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), including Fluke Condition Monitoring devices and eMaint Computerized Maintenance Management Software (CMMS).
- Learn how IIoT can transform your maintenance program
- See a sneak peek into the future of IIoT and connectivity
- Get hands-on with the latest Fluke tools and technology from Fluke Condition Monitoring
- Explore the hottest trends in CMMS and eMaint’s latest innovations
Attend the event in one of these cities:
- Seattle, May 2
- Chicago, May 4
- Atlanta, May 9
- Austin, May 11
- San Diego, May 16
- Philadelphia, May 23
