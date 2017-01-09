Plant Services

Fiat to invest $1 billion in Michigan, Ohio plants, create 2,000 jobs

By CNBC

Jan 09, 2017

FCA, the U.S. arm of automaker Fiat-Chrysler, announced on Sunday that it would invest a total $1 billion in plants in Michigan and Ohio, which will add 2000 new jobs in the United States.

The announcement, in what the company said was the second phase of a plan it first made public a year ago, came days after Ford Motor Company decided to scrap a plan to build a facility in Mexico, instead opting to invest in a plant in Michigan.

Read the full story at cnbc.com.

