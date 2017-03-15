/ / / Endress+Hauser acquires SensAction

Endress+Hauser has acquired SensAction AG, a manufacturer of systems for measuring the concentration of liquids.

SensAction will operate as a division of the Endress+Hauser center of competence for flow measurement technology headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland. “This innovative technology is an excellent fit with our modern flow measurement portfolio,” says Dr Bernd-Josef Schäfer, managing director of Endress+Hauser Flowtec AG. “It allows us to further expand our range of products for measuring quality parameters.” SensAction will remain headquartered in Coburg, Germany, and keep the current staff of 13 employees.

Endress+Hauser plans to integrate the SensAction instruments into its own program and open up new markets via the Group’s international sales structures. In addition, plans are in place to eventually combine the technology direct with Endress+Hauser flow instruments.

The systems from SensAction measure the concentration of liquids with the help of surface acoustic waves, which are high frequency sound waves whose behavior can be compared to seismic waves created by earthquakes. By analyzing the transmission time and amplitude, the acoustic parameters of the liquid, such as sound wave velocity, impedance and density, can be measured in order to quickly and precisely determine the concentration. Because they contain no moving parts, the systems are maintenance-free and do not suffer from wear-and-tear.

Apart from developing and manufacturing concentration measurement systems, SensAction also offers supplementary services, such as software products that rely on a laboratory measurement to provide a high degree of accuracy and user-friendliness for the customers’ applications. The key fields of application for the SensAction instruments include concentration measurements for liquid process media.

The acquisition of SensAction will be effective retroactively from 1 January 2017. Both parties have agreed to not disclose the details of the transaction. Stefan Rothballer and Michael Münch, two of SensAction’s founders, will continue to manage the innovative company’s business.