/ / / CSIA upgrades Industrial Automation Exchange

Two years ago, the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) launched the Industrial Automation Exchange, with the intention of helping industrial automation end-user clients find system integrators and their suppliers.

Now CSIA has made the site even easier to use. Today the CSIA Exchange features its own blog, largely authored by system integrator members and member partners. It has also incorporated a new library-resources section.

“As guest bloggers, control system integrators and suppliers can inform end users of trends and events across all industries and specialties,” said Jose Rivera, CSIA CEO. “They can share how-to guides and evergreen resource material helpful to automation clients. CSIA is proud of the Exchange’s progress. Its database has grown to over 1,200 integrators and more than 200 supplier partners. The CSIA Exchange is becoming a trusted hub of knowledge for automation clients on which to research integration and technology teams.”

While some cosmetic changes will make information more accessible, the update is about making it easier for integrators to post relevant information, and ultimately, for clients to find them. A few of the changes include:

A new industrial automation community, where clients can ask system integrators questions or notify them of an RFP

The capability to search for system integrators by their office location in a state/province, region or country

A library resource section where CSIA will host guides and evergreen resource material helpful to automation clients, such as how to choose a system integrator

Visit the Industrial Automation Exchange.