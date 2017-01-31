Plant Services

Caterpillar to move headquarters to Chicago area

By Crain's Chicago Business

Jan 31, 2017

Caterpillar is moving its global headquarters to the Chicago area, the company announced Tuesday.

"Caterpillar's Board of Directors has been discussing the benefits of a more accessible, strategic location for some time," CEO Jim Umpleby said in a statement. "Since 2012, about two-thirds of Caterpillar's sales and revenues have come from outside the United States. Locating our headquarters closer to a global transportation hub, such as Chicago, means we can meet with our global customers, dealers and employees more easily and frequently."

Read the full story at chicagobusiness.com.

