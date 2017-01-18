Plant Services

/ / / Blog: Fog computing is rolling into your factory

Blog: Fog computing is rolling into your factory

By Lynne Canavan, for ARC Advisory Group

Jan 18, 2017

Manufacturers who have embraced the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) have made gains in performance and operational efficiencies, thanks to connected sensors that measure and manage equipment performance throughout the factory. Tiny sensors stream performance data to the cloud, helping to troubleshoot before equipment fails.

Given the requirements for real-time communication flows throughout – and beyond – the factory floor, it’s becoming clear that cloud-only approaches can no longer keep up with the necessary volume, latency, mobility, reliability, security, privacy and network bandwidth challenges.

Enter fog computing, which extends the traditional cloud-based computing model where implementations of the architecture can reside in multiple layers of a network’s topology.

Read the full story.

 

