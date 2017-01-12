Advanced Manufacturing Center connects Toyota with Kentucky students
Jan 12, 2017
The days of starting a career after finishing school are over.
Students at the Advanced Manufacturing Center are now able to intertwine their education with real-work experience.
Classes at the new facility began Monday after a groundbreaking in the spring of 2015. The program, which began in 2010 as a partnership between Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky and Bluegrass Community and Technical College, has about 300 students. Approximately 60 of those students are working at Toyota while taking classes. It takes most students about two-and-a-half years to complete the program in which they earn an associate in applied science degree in industrial maintenance technology.
Read the full story at kentucky.com.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments